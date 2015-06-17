June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 02, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 26bp

Payment Date June 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings AAA(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.85 billion

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1251835903

Permanent ISIN XS1083839503

