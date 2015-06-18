UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 18 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.
SHANGHAI
* Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.27 yuan ($1.17) per share, aims to raise 181.75 million yuan bit.ly/1Rb7GY0
* Hengtong Logistics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 249.3 million yuan bit.ly/1dLwyJ4
* JCHX Mining Mangement Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.19 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.63 billion yuan bit.ly/1G5rEOvSHENZHEN
* Henan Kedi Dairy Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.85 yuan per share, aims to raise 468.5 million yuan bit.ly/1Gh6jRn
* XiAn Sunresin New Materials Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.83 yuan per share, aims to raise 296.6 million yuan bit.ly/1L1j9tn
* Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.13 yuan per share, aims to raise 182.6 million yuan bit.ly/1CeAHLt
* Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 16.0 yuan per share, aims to raise 352.0 million yuan bit.ly/1TvV29Y
* Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.94 yuan per share, aims to raise 310.4 million yuan bit.ly/1IQ8zTN
* Harbin Zhongfei New Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.56 yuan per share, aims to raise 199.3 million yuan bit.ly/1Gh8uEG
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.