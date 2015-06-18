Jun 18 (Reuters)
Premier Investment Company
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 7.46 6.82 7.98 7.90
(+9.4 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+7.0 pct ) (-1.1 pct )
Operating 3.45 3.00 3.48 3.47
(+15.1 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (-0.2 pct )
Recurring 2.83 2.34 2.91 2.93
(+20.7 pct ) (+5.7 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) (+0.6 pct )
Net 2.83 2.34 2.91 2.92
(+20.8 pct ) (+5.7 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) (+0.6 pct )
EPS 11,629 yen 10,701 yen 11,030 yen 11,100 yen
Div 10,731 yen 10,110 yen 10,750 yen 11,100 yen