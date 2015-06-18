HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
** Valve-control systems maker Rotork down c. 4 pct, one of the top FTSE 250 mid-cap fallers
** Exane BNP Paribas downgrades Rotork to "underperform" from "neutral", cuts TP to 220p vs 245p
** According to BNP, the stock has outperformed its full Capital Goods coverage by 13 pct over the past three months and 16 pct over the past 12 months
** "We see the coming cuts to consensus as a catalyst to drive a reversal of this trend," analysts say
** Rotork rated as "buy" or higher by 4 of 19 analysts, "hold" by 14 and sell by 1
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)