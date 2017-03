June 18 Boe Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire hospital operator for 250 million yuan ($40.27 million), and to increase its capital to 3 billion yuan after transaction

* Says signs MOU with Dignity Health on business cooperation in China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LkgNUo; bit.ly/1fiX5yx

