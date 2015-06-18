June 18 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in two bio-pharmaceutical firms for a combined 284.4 million yuan ($45.82 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on June 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GhXqak; bit.ly/1MNLdPq

