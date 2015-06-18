June 18 Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.75 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IQQFjJ; bit.ly/1Sr3mX3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)