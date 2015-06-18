June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2040

Coupon 1.645 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.645 pct

ISIN XS1252369282

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 25 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2045

Coupon 1.70 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.70 pct

ISIN XS1252379679

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

