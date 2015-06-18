June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2040
Coupon 1.645 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.645 pct
ISIN XS1252369282
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 25 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2045
Coupon 1.70 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.70 pct
ISIN XS1252379679
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)