June 18 PBF Energy Inc said it will buy the 189,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette oil refinery in Louisiana and related assets from Exxon Mobil Corp and Venezuela's national oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), for $322 million.

PBF said the purchase will increase its total throughput capacity to more than 725,000 barrels per day.

PBF will also pay working capital, including inventory to be valued at closing. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)