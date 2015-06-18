June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.66
Reoffer price 99.66
Yield 1.055 pct
Payment Date June 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB09X8
