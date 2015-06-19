Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 19 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by 535.9 million yuan ($86.32 million) for overseas project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1etsHBf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order