UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
June 19 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says terminates assets restructuring, plans to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FqInua
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)