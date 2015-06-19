UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
June 19 Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd
* Says unloaded 13 million shares of Western Securities for a net gain of 268.5 million yuan ($43.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GmarQ8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)