June 19 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($193.28 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LnfdBt; bit.ly/1CgYj1W

