UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
June 19 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 148.22 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JZF3hu (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)