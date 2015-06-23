UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 867.1 million yuan ($139.71 million) in private placement for business expansion
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IwcDG3; bit.ly/1fw1n5E
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources