June 23 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 867.1 million yuan ($139.71 million) in private placement for business expansion

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IwcDG3; bit.ly/1fw1n5E

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)