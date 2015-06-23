Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 23 Inspur Software Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.12 million) in private placement of shares to fund four projects including iGAP and big data
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Byp4UC; bit.ly/1Hb1Qq1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)