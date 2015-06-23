BRIEF-Environmental Waste International Inc says settled lawsuit brought in July 2013 by former CEO, Stephen Simms
June 23 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba on online home entertainment services
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eFCdkQ
* CEO Matthew Farrell's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mVv2cG Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with New York's attorney general to recover lost emails from an account once used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company's chief executive.