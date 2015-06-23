UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Shenzhen Agricultural Products
* Says in deal to subscribe china agri-products exchange's HK$300 million ($38.70 million) worth of convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eFCnsv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources