Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1