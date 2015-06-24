BRIEF-Nippon Chemiphar completes 94,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
June 24 Zhejiang ChiMin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($32.22 million) to set up industry fund with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dfqKH1
($1 = 6.2069 Chinese yuan renminbi)
