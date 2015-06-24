(Corrects details of the euro FRN in 4th paragraph)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, June 24 (IFR) - Bank of China received more than USD4.5bn in orders for a jumbo multi-tranche, multi-currency bond offering to support China's Silk Road initiative.

The US dollar portion, which attracted orders worth more than USD3.5bn, comes in maturities of 3, 5 and 10 years at 140bp, 150bp and 180bp over US Treasuries, respectively.

The offshore renminbi (Dim Sum) tranche of 2 years has attracted over CNY2bn for a deal that is being marketed at a yield of around 3.75%. The 4-year Singaporean dollar tranche, which is being marketed to yield around 3.0%, has attracted around SGD1bn.

The state-owned bank subsequently also added a euro-denominated 3-year floating-rate note that is being marketed to yield around 105bp over 3-month Euribor for a minimum of EUR300m.

Bank of China, Barclays, Citigroup, DBS and HSBC are joint global coordinators.

Under the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China aims to create a modern Silk Road to improve its connections to Europe and the Middle East. Projects under the plan include railways, highways, pipelines, power grids, and other infrastructure links. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing By Steve Garton and Vincent Baby)