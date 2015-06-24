BRIEF-Nippon Chemiphar completes 94,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
June 24 Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on June 26 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TNd7QT (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
* Change of trading name takes effect as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)