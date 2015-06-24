BRIEF-Moody's says new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
* Moody's - new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
June 24 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets China securities regulator's approval to issue up to 6.6 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LmwUTL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Moody's - new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
* "Board currently anticipates final dividend will be higher than interim dividend" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: