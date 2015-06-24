June 24 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) in private placement of shares to replenish capital, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J4MXmR; bit.ly/1FAMfZJ

($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi)