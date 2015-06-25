BRIEF-Ten will issue 4 mln Series E preferred shares at a price to public of $25 per share
* Ten Ltd. announces pricing of its successful public offering of its series e fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
(Corrects CEO comment in first bullet point to "not progressing very well")
June 25 Takata Corp
* Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada tells shareholders internal probe into root cause of failing air bag inflators "not progressing very well", unsure when it would be completed
* CEO to shareholders: dealing with recall situation is top priority, wants to continue leading company
* CEO to shareholders: can't say when recall problems will be solved, but hopes for quick resolution and return to stable dividend payout Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from the region.