BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
Jun 25 (Reuters) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 9.99
Operating 5.09
Recurring 4.67
Net 4.67
Div 9,400 yen
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.