BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
Jun 25 (Reuters) Invincible Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 4.92 4.63
Operating 2.74 2.44
Recurring 2.20 1.90
Net 2.20 1.90
EPS 824 yen 712 yen
Div 824 yen 712 yen
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.