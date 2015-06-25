BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 Jishi Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest in three commercial banks for a combined 650 million yuan ($104.70 million)
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan in investment fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NdUlNF; bit.ly/1SMxzQB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.