BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co Ltd
* Says wins bid for a residential site for 215.25 million yuan ($34.67 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GsnsZu
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.