June 25 Motorhome maker Winnebago Industries Inc reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher shipments.

Revenue rose to $266.5 million in the third quarter ended May 30 from $247.7 million a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/1dhY6Fr)

The company's net income rose to $11.5 million, or 43 cents per share, from $11.4 million, or 42 cents per share.

