June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd
Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date September 26, 2018
Coupon 13.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan & UBS
Ratings B3 (Moody's) & B (Fitch)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $300 million
when fungible
