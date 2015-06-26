BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
June 26 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 80 percent stake in a pharma firm for 124.95 million yuan ($20.13 million) and boost capital by 100 million yuan
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting