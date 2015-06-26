June 26 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 80 percent stake in a pharma firm for 124.95 million yuan ($20.13 million) and boost capital by 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jneym4

