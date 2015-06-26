June 26 Wanda Cinema Line Corp

* Says plans to acquire media firm and theatre management firms for 2.2 billion yuan ($354.38 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise 2.18 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nlt3p1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)