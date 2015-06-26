Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM, April 3 Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
June 26 Air Products
* Says "can confirm that an incident occurred at our facility L'Isle-d'Abeau, france, this morning"
* Says employees at facility in L'Isle-d'Abeau, france, have been evacuated
* Employees have been evacuated from the site and all accounted for
* Emergency services are on site and have contained the situation' the site is secure Further company coverage:
QUITO, April 3 Socialist candidate Lenin Moreno on Monday celebrated victory in Ecuador's presidential election, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but his conservative challenger demanded a recount as supporters took to the streets in protest.