CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
* As at March 31, 2017, Prudential's issued share capital admitted to trading consisted of 2.59 billion ordinary shares of 5 pence each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: