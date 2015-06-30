UPDATE 3-Coal exports disrupted in cyclone-hit Australia as floodwaters rise
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
June 30 Suzuki Motor Corp :
* Suzuki says executive vice president toshihiro suzuki to succeed osamu suzuki as president
* Suzuki says osamu suzuki to remain ceo, chairman
* Suzuki says changes to top management effective tuesday
* Suzuki says aims to raise operating profit margin to 7.0 percent in fy2019/20 from 6.0 percent in fy2014/15
* Suzuki says plans research and development spending of 200 billion yen in fy2019/20 versus 130 billion yen planned for fy2015/16
* Suzuki says evp harayama to become vice chairman
* Suzuki says aims to raise group revenues to 3.7 trln yen in fy2019/20 from 3.1 trln yen forecast for fy2015/16
* Suzuki says aims to boost global car sales to 3.4 million vehicles in fy2019/20 from 2.98 million vehicles forecast for fy2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
* Partner Communications reports the interest rate for the series d notes for the period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017