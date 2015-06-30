** Shares in Vedanta Resources down c.7 pct, one of
the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap index
** Deutsche Bank downgrades Vedanta to "hold" from "buy"
citing lowered iron ore and copper price expectations
** Also Bloomberg reports that Zambia plans to cut power to
mines by as much as 16 pct, which according to Investec
Securities could impact Vedanta (bloom.bg/1g4RBb5)
** Co has integrated copper operations in Zambia
** FTSE 350 mining index down 1 pct in early
trading
** Of 13 brokerages covering the co, 7 have a rating of
"hold", 4 having a rating of "buy", and 2 have a rating of
"strong buy"
** Stock down 9 pct YTD
