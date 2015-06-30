June 30 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp

* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($322.58 million) commercial paper, up to 1.7 billion yuan bonds

* Says unit to seek $430 million loans from Bank of China to fund project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dujsPU; bit.ly/1NuKNOa; bit.ly/1BTf4FP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)