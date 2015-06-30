BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 5.6 billion yuan ($903.23 million) in Wuhan city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IJFlDr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)