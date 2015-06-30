BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 Nanhua Bio-medicine Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement on stem cell research with China Life's Changsha branch
* Says trading of shares to resume on July 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GM6tRZ; bit.ly/1Kn51Kn
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased