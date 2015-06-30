BRIEF-Spirax-Sarco to buy Flowserve Corp's Gestra for 186 million euros
* Signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Gestra AG and associated businesses from Flowserve Corporation
June 30 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises wheat futures (W) initial margins for specs by 16.7 percent to $1,925 per contract from $1,650
* CME raises soybean futures (S) initial margins for specs by 15 percent to $2,530 per contract from $2,200
* CME raises soybean meal futures (06) initial margins for specs by 15.8 percent to $2,420 per contract from $2,090
* CME raises corn futures (C) initial margins for specs by 25 percent to $1,375 per contract from $1,100
The rates will be effective after the close of business on Wednesday, July 01, 2015 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)
* Says Nokia solutions and Networks completes offer with a holding exceeding 90 percent of all Comptel shares and votes and opens a subsequent offer period