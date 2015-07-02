UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI * Duzhe Publishing & Media Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.77 yuan ($1.57) per share, aims to raise 586.2 million yuan : bit.ly/1ekQEtN * Bomin Electronics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.06 yuan per share, aims to raise 337.3 million yuan : bit.ly/1H1SEBf * Suzhou Douson Drilling & Production Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.93 yuan per share, aims to raise 568.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1f3uPA5 * Anji Foodstuff Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.1 yuan per share, aims to raise 484.7 million yuan : bit.ly/1GPoJJt * BanBao Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.97 yuan per share, aims to raise 335.3 million yuan : bit.ly/1FToyvM SHENZHEN * Zhejiang Zhongjian Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.11 yuan per share, aims to raise 266.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1CbRe8D * Hubei Kailong Chemical Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 28.61 yuan per share, aims to raise 597.1 million yuan : bit.ly/1LEOzWT * Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.42 yuan per share, aims to raise 160.1 million yuan : bit.ly/1ekU2F9 * Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.87 yuan per share, aims to raise 206.1 million yuan : bit.ly/1LJewWd * Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 23.27 yuan per share, aims to raise 581.75 million yuan : bit.ly/1KtRdOn ($1 = 6.2033 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.