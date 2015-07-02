July 2 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI * Duzhe Publishing & Media Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.77 yuan ($1.57) per share, aims to raise 586.2 million yuan : bit.ly/1ekQEtN * Bomin Electronics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.06 yuan per share, aims to raise 337.3 million yuan : bit.ly/1H1SEBf * Suzhou Douson Drilling & Production Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.93 yuan per share, aims to raise 568.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1f3uPA5 * Anji Foodstuff Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.1 yuan per share, aims to raise 484.7 million yuan : bit.ly/1GPoJJt * BanBao Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.97 yuan per share, aims to raise 335.3 million yuan : bit.ly/1FToyvM SHENZHEN * Zhejiang Zhongjian Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.11 yuan per share, aims to raise 266.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1CbRe8D * Hubei Kailong Chemical Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 28.61 yuan per share, aims to raise 597.1 million yuan : bit.ly/1LEOzWT * Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.42 yuan per share, aims to raise 160.1 million yuan : bit.ly/1ekU2F9 * Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.87 yuan per share, aims to raise 206.1 million yuan : bit.ly/1LJewWd * Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 23.27 yuan per share, aims to raise 581.75 million yuan : bit.ly/1KtRdOn ($1 = 6.2033 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)