** Chinese brokerages such as Haitong Securities
, Citic Securities, Huatai Securities
and Changjiang Securities rise
** Haitong Securities gains 4.4 pct, Citic Securities 2.6
pct, Huatai Securities 5.1 pct and Changjiang Securities 3.2 pct
** Credit Suisse raises 2015 China average daily trading
volume assumptions to 1,100 bln yuan ($177.30 bln) from 900 bln
yuan
** Credit Suisse raises 2016 average daily trading volume
assumption to 750 bln yuan from 700 bln yuan
** Also, stocks rise after regulators move to ease trading
restrictions
** Brokers see value in these stocks after recent correction
** Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index is still down
21.5 pct from June high
** Cherry picking in oversold China A shares
($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan)
