** Chinese brokerages such as Haitong Securities , Citic Securities, Huatai Securities and Changjiang Securities rise

** Haitong Securities gains 4.4 pct, Citic Securities 2.6 pct, Huatai Securities 5.1 pct and Changjiang Securities 3.2 pct

** Credit Suisse raises 2015 China average daily trading volume assumptions to 1,100 bln yuan ($177.30 bln) from 900 bln yuan

** Credit Suisse raises 2016 average daily trading volume assumption to 750 bln yuan from 700 bln yuan

** Also, stocks rise after regulators move to ease trading restrictions

** Brokers see value in these stocks after recent correction

** Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index is still down 21.5 pct from June high

** Cherry picking in oversold China A shares ($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)