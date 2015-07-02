UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Shanghai Bairun Flavor & Fragrance Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 300-350 percent y/y to 570.8-642.1 million yuan ($92.02-103.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H2uO8o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2028 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.