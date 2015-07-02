UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 500 million yuan ($80.59 million) in venture capital fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JzmZuP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.