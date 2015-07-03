** Shanghai Composite's breakdown from multiple support levels suggests potential targets/support in the 3400-3500 range - JP Morgan

** Target is based on triangulated retracement, previous resistance zone and "point & figure" charts, it says

** JP Morgan adds until the trend reverses, rallies are selling opportunities

** Says index needs a close above 4277 to reverse the current bear trend

** Fibonacci retracement levels from June 2013 low (bit.ly/1GSQbHa)

** China stocks tumble again as government hunts bull market killer; Hong Kong also down