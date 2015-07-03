GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after healthcare bill pulled
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
** Shanghai Composite's breakdown from multiple support levels suggests potential targets/support in the 3400-3500 range - JP Morgan
** Target is based on triangulated retracement, previous resistance zone and "point & figure" charts, it says
** JP Morgan adds until the trend reverses, rallies are selling opportunities
** Says index needs a close above 4277 to reverse the current bear trend
** Fibonacci retracement levels from June 2013 low (bit.ly/1GSQbHa)
** China stocks tumble again as government hunts bull market killer; Hong Kong also down (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)