BEIJING, July 3 The entertainment arm of Chinese property conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday it would lead an almost 6 billion yuan ($967 million) investment into one of China's biggest travel websites, its first foray into online tourism.

Wanda Culture Industry Group Co said it would pay 3.58 billion yuan for an unspecified stake in LY.com. The remaining investment would come from Tencent Industrial Capital, a unit of Tencent Holdings Ltd, CITIC Capital Holdings, a unit of brokerage CITIC Ltd, as well as other institutions, it added.

The investors did not specify the size of the stake they were buying. Founded in 2004, LY.com served 30 million users last year, up 100 percent from 2013, according to the statement.

Dalian Wanda, China's biggest real estate developer, is aggressively diversifying into entertainment as well as online-to-offline (O2O) businesses.

"We aim to build the world's sole O2O model in the tourism industry," Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin said in the statement.

Wanda Group has more than 12 theme parks and other tourist attractions opening or under construction, and it plans to invest in another eight projects in the next five years, the company said.

Dalian Wanda Group is also the parent company of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co, which said earlier on Friday it plans to issue A-shares worth up to 12 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral Fahmy)