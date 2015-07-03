Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
** BP shares up c.2 pct, after rising 5 pct yesterday, following news of its settlement to resolve claims from its Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago
** Upgraded by JP Morgan to "overweight" from "neutral"; PT raised to 475p
** "By bringing unexpectedly early and essentially complete closure to the key tail risks to this tragic event BP becomes more investable to some institutions," analysts at JP Morgan write in a note
** Goldman Sachs also raises PT to 376p
** Over 6 million shares traded on London Stock Exchange, more than double their full-day average trading volume
** Most traded by average 30-day volumes on FTSE 100
** Best two day run for stock since January
** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas up 0.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.