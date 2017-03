** China's A-share market may not bottom until the government, possibly via PBoC, becomes buyer of the last resort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

** BofA says it seems the government may have just taken the first step in that direction on Sunday night with PBoC's promise to provide liquidity support to stabilise the market

** Three meaningful supporting measures over the weekend: IPO suspension, Market Stabilization Fund & PBoC's liquidity support

** Although PBoC is not directly buying stocks, the move comes close

** BofA says short-term market bounce is possible but advises to sell into rally